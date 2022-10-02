Saudi Arabia’s GEA bags Guinness World Record for largest shopping festival

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority set a new Guinness World Record for hosting the largest shopping festival, Outlet 2022, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Outlet 2022 kicked off on Saturday and is set to run until October 14.

It is the Kingdom’s largest shopping festival, bringing together over 1,500 international brands spanning across an area of 145,000 square meters and featuring exclusive discounts of up to 70 percent on major fashion brands like Nike, Zara, Jimmy Choo, Adidas and Lacoste, among many others.

The festival also includes electronic and home accessories brands, among others, as well as restaurants, cafes, a gamers hub and entertainment areas for children.

Children aged 12 and below are allowed to enter for free, others will need to purchase tickets online.

Read more:

In photos: Saudi fashion designers showcase unique collections at Milan Fashion Week

Saudi Arabia to boost 2023 spending, post narrow budget surplus

Saudi Idol: Saudi Arabian version of global ‘Idol’ talent show to air in December