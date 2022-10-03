Sacheen Littlefeather: Actress who protested mistreatment at 1973 Oscars dies at 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American actress and activist who suffered harassment and discrimination for protesting mistreatment at the Oscars in 1973, has died aged 75.

The actress passed away on Sunday in her North California home, according to a statement by her carer.

Littlefeather’s death was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on social media late Sunday.

The actress and activist revealed in March 2018 that she had stage 4 breast cancer.

In August, the Oscars apologized to Littlefeather 50 years after she was harassed for protesting mistreatment when she gave a speech on behalf of Godfather actor Marlon Brando.

In 1973, she appeared on live television to reject Brando’s Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ to protest against the misrepresentation of Native Americans in the US film industry.

In its apology to Littlefeather, the Oscars said that she had endured “unwarranted and unjustified” abuse following her speech, which was the first political statement the televised ceremony had witnessed, kickstarting a trend that continues until today.

“The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified,” the academy’s President David Rubin said in a “statement of reconciliation” which he sent to Littlefeather in June and posted on social media shortly after the Oscars’ apology was published.

“The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

The academy also acknowledged the impact the event had on Littlefeather’s personal life and career.

“As a result, Sacheen was professionally boycotted, personally harassed and attacked and discriminated against for the last fifty years,” Rubin stated.

In the 1973 speech, Littlefeather said that Brando “very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award, and the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry… and on television, in movie reruns, and also with happening at Wounded Knee.”

A month before the 1973 Oscars ceremony, the American Indian Movement, an activist organization, occupied the South Dakota Town of Wounded Knee to protest the mistreatment of Native Americans in a violent standoff. During the time of her speech, the town was placed under a media blackout by the US Department of Justice.

People booed her during the speech and the actress, then 26, said she was also physically threatened by actor John Wayne.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in August, Littlefeather said she was “stunned” by the apology.

“I was stunned. I never thought I’d live to see the day I would be hearing this, experiencing this,” she said. “When I was at the podium in 1973, I stood there alone.”

