MDLBEAST reveals star-studded lineup to perform in Qatar during FIFA World Cup

Saudi music entertainment company MDLBEAST has revealed the list of 56 international and regional artists confirmed to perform at ARAVIA at Qatar’s ‘Al Rihla’ venue during the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup season.

International artists such as Tyga, Hardwell, Afrojack, DaBaby and Steve Aoki will perform at ARAVIA, the Saudi organizer’s first event outside the Kingdom. The stellar line-up also includes regional superstars like Hamaki and Amr Diab as well as up-and-coming Saudi talents Biirdperson, DJ duo Dish Dash and Cosmicat.

ARAVIA will kick off on November 21 and be held until December 18. Tickets are available to the public for purchase, with prices starting from $54.

The current headliners for the music festival are: Acraze, Adam, Afrojack, Against Celebrities, Amr diab, Anmarz, Axwell, Ayed, Benny Benassi, Biirdperson, BKR, Calvin Harris, Cosmicat, DaBaby, Dabous, David Guetta, Deus Deserto, Dish Dash, DJ Leen, DJ Sharkk, El Fuego, Fatboy Slim, Fedde Le Grand, Gooner, Gordo, Hamaki, Hardwell, Jeanna, Jorja Smith, Laymoon, Leen, Lost Frequencies, Loush, Malaa, Malkin B2B Emad, Morten, Nomad, Otto Knows, R3HAB, Rae Sremmurd, Ross BD, Scooter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Shaolin, SHEIQ, Sin Tek, Sokkary, Sound of YAZ, Steve Aoki, The Engineers, Tinie Tempah, Tyga, Usif, Vegie, Vinyl Mode, and Zouhair Bahaoui.

“Our mission goes far beyond the music scene in Saudi Arabia. On the contrary, it is aimed at growing the music industry region-wide and ensuring we create a sustainable music industry, inspiring and empowering the entire ecosystem,” MDLBEAST Chief Operating Officer Talal al-Bahiti said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Between our annual flagship event SOUNDSTORM in Riyadh, and ARAVIA in Doha, we are thrilled to travel out of Saudi for the first time and be hosting these incredible music events.

“Flying into Qatar, to bring in our talented team and expertise to ensure music fans across the region enjoy the best performers from around the world,” he added.

The nightly raves will unite global football fans and provide attendees with the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of musical genres.

