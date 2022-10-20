Lebanese female dance troupe Mayyas to perform in Dubai

Lebanese female dance troupe Mayyas who won the America's Got Talent finale are set to put on a showstopping performance in Dubai on Friday.

The Mayyas - whose win made them the season 17 competition series' champion, scooping the $1 million prize - will be part of an upcoming three-day music festival, Realm Fest, taking place this weekend.

They will join a line-up of regional artists such as Adomis, Jadal, Emirati singer-songwriter Hamdan al-Abrim and Lebanese singer Lea Makhoul.

The event will take place from October 21 to October 23 at Palm Jumeriah’s The Pointe. The event recognizes emerging musicians and talent in the industry.

The Mayyas will be performing on October 21.

The dance troupe won America's Got Talent in September – winning not only the mega cash prize but also a headlining show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

They first caught America's attention during their show-stopping audition, which prompted judge Sofía Vergara to press her Golden Buzzer.

During the live shows, the group delivered another hypnotizing dance routine that fellow judge and executive producer Simon Cowell predicted would “change the world.”

In the finale, the crew wowed both judges and the audience with their choreography and their performance featured white feathered outfits and sparkling globes of light, winning a standing ovation from the judges and crowd.

Mayyas was founded in Beirut by Nadim Cherfan, who is also the act's choreographer.

In 2019, the group appeared on the sixth series Arabs Got Talent and went on to win the series, receiving a new car and a $53,333 (200,000 Saudi riyal) cash prize.

