Dubai’s beloved Global Village reopens for the winter

Dubai’s beloved Global Village shopping and entertainment destination is reopening for the winter on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Now in its 27th year, Global Village will boast more than 3,500 shopping outlets across 27 different country pavilions including new offerings from Oman and Qatar.

Members of the public will be able to take their pick of more than 250 restaurants, cafes, and street food options.

It will open its doors to the public at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, organizers said in a statement.

As well as restaurants and shopping offerings, there will be more than 40,000 shows featuring concerts, street entertainment, and stunt shows.

There will be more than 175 rides, games, and attractions for visitors to enjoy including the Global Village Big Balloon – a helium balloon ride over the site.

“Global Village has been a regional and international phenomenon for close to three decades, helping cement Dubai as a global hub for entertainment and tourism,” Mohamed Sharaf, COO of Dubai Holding Entertainment said in a statement.

“We are delighted to welcome our guests from across the globe to the 27th Season of Global Village with another unmissable line-up of attractions, shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences,” he went on to say.

The last season of Global Village was recognized as the ‘Best Family Attraction in Middle East 2021’ at the International Travel Awards 2021.

Global Village attracted a record-breaking 7.8 million guests during its 26th Season, which ended on May 7, 2022.

Read more:

Celebrities appear in star-studded Riyadh Season video, Winter Wonderland opens

Saudi Arabia’s GEA teases details for Riyadh Season 2022 festival

Saudi’s Diriyah Season 2022 kicks off with sports, shows and festivals