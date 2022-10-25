Saudi Arabia: Two-day music festival ‘Balad Beast’ to be held in Jeddah’s Old Town

Saudi entertainment event organizer MDLBEAST announced that it will host a two-day music festival in Jeddah’s iconic Old Town in December.

Set against the backdrop of the Old Town’s ancient walls which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Balad Beast festival will kick off on December 9 and run until the 10th.

The music festival will welcome more than 70 international and local artists of several genres including EDM, house, Hip Hop and techno music. The performances, which will take place across five different stages, will run from the afternoon until night on both days.

The festival marks the MDLBEAST brand’s first time hosting an event of this scale in Jeddah.

“We know the history and importance of Jeddah’s Old Town, and we take our responsibility seriously to ensure Balad Beast shines a new spotlight on the historic site and opens new eyes to its beauty,” MDLBEAST CEO Ramadan al-Haratani said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and ensuring all safety measures are put in place as we take live music to a place it’s never been before.”

In partnership with the Ministry of Culture’s Old Town Program, the organizer said it is currently engaging with the wider community including homeowners, businesses and local employees to get involved in bringing the festival to life.

The event organizers will also be conducting a sound study to measure the vibrations within existing buildings and ensure their safety.

Alongside spectacular music and light shows, Balad Beast will also include a range of unique activities which have not yet been announced. The organizers said they would soon announce the full festival lineup and structure.

Tickets are already on sale, starting from 419 Riyals ($111) and can be purchased in two tiers: General Admission and VIP.

