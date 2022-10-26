Ain Dubai extends closure period, to reopen in 2023

Ain Dubai, also known as the Dubai Eye, has extended its closure period until the first quarter of 2023.

“We have been working rigorously to complete the enhancement works over the past months. Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made,” the announcement on the attraction’s website stated.

“In line with our commitment to offering guests an experience unlike any other, we look forward to introducing new and exciting offers when we re-open Ain Dubai for visitors to enjoy from across the globe.”

The Dubai-based attraction first closed down earlier this year in mid-March for “periodic enhancements” and said it would reopen for the Eid al-Fitr weekend after the holy month of Ramadan without providing an official date for the reopening.

Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, officially opened to the public in October 2021.

The observation wheel is 250 meters high, double the height of the United Kingdom’s London Eye, and can carry a total of 1,750 guests.

