Dubai’s ‘Storm Chaser’ bags world record for ‘fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster’

Guinness World Records on Wednesday named ‘The Storm Coaster’ in Dubai Hills Mall the world’s fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster.

Located within Dubai Hills Mall, the emirate’s newest experiential retail destination, ‘The Storm Coaster’ is an indoor coaster with a 679 meter track comprising three trains, each with 12 riders, that can run simultaneously.

“Dubai has added another achievement to its long list of world-class attractions through Emaar’s new addition,” Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records said in a statement.

“At GWR, we have been documenting roller coaster records for decades, so the Fastest Vertical Launch Rollercoaster is an excellent addition for thrill-seekers.”

Rollercoaster riders can expect to experience an adrenaline rush as the ride includes speed changes, a sharp drop and unexpected acceleration on a total of around 670 meters of track with a top speed of 77 kilometers per hour.

“When we opened The Storm Coaster, we wanted to capture people’s attention with an incredible experience the like of which had not been seen before – receiving a Guinness World Record is a huge endorsement of that,” a representative from Emaar Entertainment Group said.

“This truly is a unique, award-winning, attraction in the heart of one of Dubai’s newest malls – where else gives you the opportunity to boost your adrenaline like this while out shopping, dining, or taking in a movie?”

Launched earlier this year, the coaster – which is wrapped around the entire building – contains an exhilarating launch powered by magnetic LSM motors, sending riders over 50 meters up into the building.

