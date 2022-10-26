Qatar to hold Bollywood music festival in World Cup stadium

As the countdown to football’s greatest spectacle heighten, some of Asia’s biggest stars is set to perform at the Bollywood Music Festival at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The music festival will be staged in Qatar on November 4 at the 80,000-capacity stadium - the venue where the final of the World Cup will be played in December.

Superstar singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is confirmed on the bill, along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan and composing duo Salim-Sulaiman.

Rahat is a Pakistani performer and a popular playback singer in Hindi cinema. Chauhan is an award-winning singer and TV talent show judge from India.

Salim-Sulaiman is a score composing duo consisting of brothers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant.

The event is being organised as a final hosting exercise for the 80 Lusail Stadium ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup, which will get underway on 20 November.

Everyone who attends the Bollywood Music Festival will need to be a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket holder with an approved Hayya Card.

Only approved Hayya Card holders for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be permitted access to the venue. International Hayya Card holders will be permitted to enter Qatar from November 1.

The Hayya Card is mandatory for FIFA World Cup ticket holders.

It will act as an entry permit for international fans travelling to Qatar. It will also provide free public transport during the World Cup and offer access to stadiums for fans with a valid match ticket.

