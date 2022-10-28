Post Malone, FKJ, Bruno Mars among artists to perform at three-day Riyadh music fest

Post Malone, Bruno Mars and DJ Khaled are among some of the world’s biggest artists who are set to headline a three-day concert in Riyadh.

SOUNDSTORM, billed as “the loudest music festival in the region,” according to the organizers, will take place from December 1 to 3 in the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

The festival can hold up to 400,000 attendees and marks the third edition of the MDLBEAST’s flagship event. For many artists, it will be their first performance in the Kingdom.

Over the three-day event, international names like Marshmello will perform alongside returning DJs like Carl Cox, Solomun, DJ Snake and David Guetta.

Zedd and Hardwell are also expected to perform at the music festival held in the outskirts of Riyadh, in an area called Banban.

Female Saudi DJs including Biirdperson, DJ Cosmicat, Dorar, Kayan, and Solskin will perform alongside Dish Dash, Vinylmode and regional star DJ Aseel.

Bestselling artists including, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Michael Kiwanuka, Tiësto and Steve Aoki will also be present at the event.

Artists like Chet Faker and FKJ will make an appearance, taking the festival into genres not ventured into previously.

“Saudi Arabia’s music scene has been thriving for the past two decades behind closed doors. With every edition of SOUNDSTORM, we further blow these doors wide open,” Talal Albahiti, Chief Operating Officer at MDLBEAST said in a statement to the media.

“Feedback from the artists has been great so far,” the COO added.

This year’s festival experience has reportedly doubled in size. The organizers said there are “more enhanced food & beverage offerings, open seating spaces to relax and parking on site for all General Admission ticket holders.”

Premium and ‘VIB’ tickets have been made available for the 2022 edition of the festival. These tickets allow access to elevated platforms, exclusive viewing areas at stages, on-site parking, an exclusive entrance and more.

Public water fountains will be made available across the concert site, while cuisine options range from gourmet to vegan.

One-day ticket prices start from $29 (SAR 109) while a three-day pass starts at $66 (SAR 249).

Last year, the event reportedly saw more than 730,000 attendees.

