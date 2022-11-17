MrBeast becomes world’s most-subscribed YouTuber, overtaking PewDiePie

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast on YouTube, has become the world’s most subscribed YouTuber, ending Swedish content creator PewDiePie’s reign.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, had been the most-subscribed YouTuber since 2013 and was the first to achieve 100 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

Known for his huge cash giveaways, MrBeast’s philanthropy helped him gain his 112 millionth subscriber this month, pushing him above PewDiePie’s 111 million subscribers, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

In January, he officially became the highest-paid YouTube star, earning around $54 million last year, Forbes magazine reported.

Donaldson runs other YouTube channels, including Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, and Beast Philanthropy. The 22-year-old content creator also launched his own meal-ordering service MrBeast Burger in December 2020.

