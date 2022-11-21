Chris Hemsworth to take a break from acting after discovering Alzheimer’s risk

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is taking time off acting after discovering that he is at a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease due to genetic factors, according to several entertainment news reports.

The Australian actor, 39, underwent a series of genetic tests while he was working on National Geographic’s ‘Limitless,’ his new docu-series about pushing back on the natural decline of time and aging, Vanity Fair reported.

After taking the tests, he discovered what he said in the show was his “biggest fear.” His genetic makeup included two copies of the ApoE4 gene – one from each of his parents – which has been linked to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a 2021 study by the National Institutes of Health, one in four people carry a single copy of the gene, but only two to three percent of the population have both. ApoE4 is the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer’s disease, although inheriting it does not mean a person will definitely develop the disease.

“It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair, adding that working on the show “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off.”

“If you look at Alzheimer’s prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life,” he said.

“It’s all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It’s all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way.”

However, the Thor actor clarified that it wasn’t a diagnosis, but rather a “strong indication.”

Hesmworth said that he intended to take some time off acting to spend with his partner, actor Elsa Pataky, and their three children.

“I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

He said he will take time off after finishing the publicity tour of ‘Limitless,’ along with other contracted work.

