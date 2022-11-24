Saudi Arabia music fans can now party inside a billboard ahead of MDLBEAST events

Saudi music and entertainment brand MDLBEAST has installed a first-of-its-kind “live rave” billboard for music fans in Riyadh to enjoy ahead of the XP Music Futures and SOUNDSTORM mega-festival next week.

Launched on Tuesday, the “Rave in a Billboard” can be found in Riyadh’s Al Nakheel Mall, giving partygoers the chance to warm up for the festival next week.

Standing seven-feet tall and measuring 12 by 6 meters in length, the huge box billboard is open to all music fans looking to “make their own ad” ahead of XP and SOUNDSTORM, both of which will once again bring many of the world’s biggest music industry leaders and artists to the Kingdom.

Once inside the billboard, visitors will be able to dance in front of the structure’s large tinted-glass face, in what is a world-first event initiative, to music played by a live DJ.

Each picture or video taken from outside the billboard will be special and unique as the guests inside it will themselves be the content.

After Thursday, the billboard will be moved to the Banban site of next weekend’s SOUNDSTORM festival, which will feature the likes of superstar artists Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Post Malone, David Guetta, Tiesto and Marshmello.

“With less than a week to go until the ‘loudest week in Riyadh’ returns, this is the perfect way to get the party started by showcasing and putting the spotlight on those who truly make XP and SOUNDSTORM what they are: our thousands of attendees and fans,” Executive Director, Marketing and Platforms at MDLBEAST Robert Bock said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Rave in a Billboard is a first here in the Kingdom and we invite everyone to come to Al Nakheel Mall and experience life not only what it feels like to be a ‘living advert’, but to get dancing ahead of what promises to be our biggest and best week yet next week.”

XP Music Futures – which will feature a range of world-class music industry players including Beyonce’s father and former Destiny’s Child manager Matthew Knowles and DJ Hardwell – will run from November 28 to 30 and SOUNDSTORM will take place from December 1 to 3.

Tickets for both XP Music Futures and SOUNDSTORM are still available for purchase.

