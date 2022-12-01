UAE National Day 2022: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai this Friday

Several venues across the United Arab Emirates are gearing up to celebrate the country’s 51st National Day on Friday, offering discounts, lots of family-friendly activities and, of course, lavish firework displays.

The UAE’s pyrotechnic prowess will light up Dubai’s skies on December 2, a highly anticipated part of every celebration in the country, especially during National Day.

Here are some spots to watch fireworks displays in Dubai this year.

The Pointe

Join the National Day celebrations at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most sought-after dining hotspots. Visitors can expect a lavish firework display at 9:00 p.m. local time, as well as themed fountain shows.

The Beach – JBR

The Beach, opposite JBR – a bustling area packed with tourists and Dubai residents all year round – will host a firework show at 8:00 p.m. local time on Friday.

Bluewaters Island

Bluewaters Island, home to the Madame Tussauds Museum and Caesar’s Palace, is one of Dubai’s most popular areas for both residents and tourists. A fireworks display is expected at 8:00 p.m. on Friday as well.

Al Seef

Featuring waterfront views and traditional architecture, Al Seef is one of Dubai’s historic neighborhoods, known for its warm hospitality and live shows all year round.

The firework show at Al Seef is scheduled to take place at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Dubai Festival City

Visitors in Dubai Festival City will be able to catch an epic display of bright lights taking over the sky with celebratory fireworks starting at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Emirati artist DJ Bliss, who was recently featured in Netflix reality show Dubai Bling, will also play live music afterwards.

