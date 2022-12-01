Video: DJ Khaled welcomed to Saudi Arabia with traditional dance ahead of concert

DJ Khaled was welcomed in Saudi Arabia with a traditional song and dance, ahead of his debut performance in the Kingdom.

American DJ and producer Khaled Mohammed Khaled, who goes by DJ Khaled, was seen excitedly disembarking from his aircraft in a video he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

After running down the boarding stairs, the 47-year-old artist exclaimed: “Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, I’m here!”

“Where’s the Maqlooba at,” he asked, referring to the layered Arabic rice dish; “where’s the chenafa at,” likely referring to the sweet-dish ‘kunafa,’ as he continued asking around for traditional Saudi dishes.

The next shot in the sequence saw DJ Khaled walking out of the airport, clapping to the lively beats of Saudi Arabia’s traditional dance and song performed by about a dozen artists.

One of the dancers then proceeded to give his sword, a key item used in the country’s traditional dances, to DJ Khaled, who then began dancing along to the tune.

After a few seconds, he returned the sword, thanked the dancers, and entered a car waiting to drive him away from the airport.

He is due to take the stage in Riyadh’s Banban on December 2 with a wide array of international artists including Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Swedish House Mafia, Afrojack, Wizkid, and Chet Faker.

Last night, DJ Khaled was spotted at an MDL Beast-organized event, XP Music Futures, hyping up an already electric batch of fans, even performing a song for them. He also featured in a panel that was designed to attract local talent and introduce them to workshops and immerse in the growing music scene.

While December 2 will mark DJ Khaled’s first reported event in the Kingdom, he previously made a virtual appearance during the first edition of MDL Beast’s SOUNDSTORM festival in 2019.

Then, he said to an audience thousands-large: “Insha’Allah, I’ll see you soon,” a promise he will keep when he performs tomorrow.

