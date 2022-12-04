Early ticket packages for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 go on sale

Early ticket packages for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah go on sale, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Promoter of the F1 in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Motorsports Company, released the early tickets on December 2 for the global racing championship which will take place in the Kingdom next year from March 17 to 19.

Early ticket holders will enjoy a discount of up to 10 percent for the premium hospitality category and 30 percent for the main stands and general admission category. These offers will be valid until the first week of January.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website for the championship.

Saudi Arabia is one of the newest places on the F1 calendar. It hosted its first race in December 2021 and its second only four months later in March this year.

