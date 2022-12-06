Perform Sharjah returns with a riveting narrative by Miet Warlop

Perform Sharjah, Sharjah Art Foundation’s season of performances, resumes this month with Miet Warlop’s ‘After All Springville: Disasters and Amusement Parks.’

The performance will take place on December 6 and 7, 2022 (Tuesday and Wednesday), at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, a heritage house in Sharjah’s historical district.

Warlop blends slapstick comedy, theater, and visual art in her compelling performative works.

‘After All Springville: Disasters and Amusement Parks,’ is a riveting narrative unfolds around a cardboard house, with fantastical characters that have hybrid bodies—half-human, half-object.



Through a series of small dramas and comic events, the performance narrates the story of a dysfunctional community, caught in unexpected, oddly situations that nevertheless feel strangely familiar.

Riotous mix

Miet Warlop’s performances are a riotous mix of slapstick comedy and surreal manifestations, which create an emotional rollercoaster with a deceptively light touch.



Warlop’s work includes interventions and live installations alongside performances that have been shown at various festivals and theaters worldwide.



In 2019, she presented nearly 85 performances in Europe and internationally.



In 2022, Warlop became the fourth director to accept the NTGent commission for the Histoire(s) du Théâtre series with her performance ‘One Song,’ which premiered at the Festival d’Avignon.



She received a master’s degree in Visual Arts from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Ghent, Belgium (2003). For her graduation project, she won the Jury Prize of the KASK Franciscus Pycke (2003) and the Young Theatre Award of the Ostend Theatre Aan Zee (2004).



Born in 1978 in Torhout, Belgium, she now lives and works between Ghent and Brussels.

