Diriyah Season: Tickets for ‘Diriyah Nights’ in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh go on sale

Visitors inside and outside Saudi Arabia can now buy tickets to ‘Diriyah Nights’ through the official website, Diriyah Season announced on Thursday.

The second edition of Diriyah Nights will run from January 1 to February 22 and is set to provide visitors an exceptional experience in the heart of Diriyah.

Diriyah Nights will offer a range of for all age groups that include artistic performances and live music, in addition to the Diriyah Nights’ singing stars sessions.

ليالي الدرعية وجهة مثالية للطرب الأصيل و للاستمتاع بالقهوة الشهية والأطباق اللذيذة وسط أجواء خيالية بـ #موسم_الدرعية 🤩🎵🎶#أصيلة_تفاصيله



Enjoy the music, cafes, and good food at that awake your senses Diriyah Nights 🤩🎵🎶 #DiriyahSeason#AuthenticityInDetails — DiriyahSeason | موسم الدرعية (@DiriyahSeason) December 29, 2022

Visitors can also indulge in one of the many culinary experiences offered during Diriyah Nights, which range from fine dining restaurants and cafes to food carts.

The Diriyah Nights experience is open from 5:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Attendees can also buy tickets for the the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s events which will be held on January 27 and January 28.

Founded in the 15th century, Diriyah was the original home of the House of Saud. In 1745, the city was named the capital, laying the foundations for what would later become a unified Saudi Arabia. In 2010, the site of At-Turaif, the historical center of Diriyah, was designated as an UNESCO Heritage Site.

