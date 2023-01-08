Expo City Dubai extends Winter City to January 12 with Chinese New Year celebrations

The festive spirit continues at Expo City Dubai, with Winter City extended until January 12 and a parade on January 14 kickstarting celebrations for Chinese New Year.



Due to the overwhelming success of Winter City, Expo City Dubai’s wintry wonderland activations will continue until January 12, with new timings of 3 p.m. -to 11 p.m. from January 9.

Visitors can enjoy a market with arts and crafts, arcade games, and a range of seasonal food and beverages, Santa’s House, the zip line and skating rink will be open, and the spellbinding Christmas projection show at Al Wasl Plaza will round off the experience after the sun sets.





Marking the start of celebrations for Chinese New Year 2023, the “Happy Chinese New Year” Grand Parade at 1600 on 14 January promises to be the biggest Grand Parade outside of China, featuring around 60 parade group formations, more than 20 parade floats and 2,500 participants.

The carnival-style event will continue until January 28 and include kiosks and Chinese cuisine as well as entertainment, street dance, games, and a cultural area.



Expo City Dubai is a strategic partner of the “Happy Chinese New Year” Grand Parade, which is co-hosted by the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in the UAE, the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, and Hala China, with support from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

