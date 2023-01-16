Famed Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, who for decades embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies, has died in Rome.
Italian news agencies ANS and Lapresse reported Lollobrigida’s death on Monday, quoting Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani. Lollobrigida was an honorary citizen of a Tuscan town.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In September, the 95-year-old film legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.
Lollobrigida shot to fame in the 1950s as a sultry Mediterranean sex symbol and later became a photographer and sculptor after stepping away from the movie world.
In 1955 Lollobrigida starred in the film called ‘La Donna Piu Bella del Mondo’ (The World’s Most Beautiful Woman), which became her signature movie.
The daughter of a furniture manufacturer from a mountain village outside Rome, Subiaco, she made over 60 films including some during the 1990s.
Since retiring from the cinema, Lollobrigida has tried her hand as a photographer, sculptor, photojournalist, and a fashion and cosmetics executive.
A sloe-eyed, buxom brunette, La Lollo’s Hollywood breakout role came in the John Huston film ‘Beat the Devil’ (1953). In 1961 she won a Golden Globe with ‘Come September’ co-starring Rock Hudson.
With her earthy good looks she embodied the prototype of Italian beauty. Her distinctive short hairdo was especially influential. It quickly spread across Italy in the sixties and was referred to as the “lollo.”
With The Associated Press & Reuters
Read more: Italy cinema icon Gina Lollobrigida, 95, runs as eurosceptic in next month’s vote
-
Italy cinema icon Gina Lollobrigida, 95, runs as eurosceptic in next month’s voteAn icon of Italian cinema, Gina Lollobrigida, will run for the nation’s Senate in next month’s elections after recently celebrating her 95th ... World News
-
Golden Globes slump to new ratings low after return from scandalGolden Globes television ratings slumped to a new low of just 6.3 million viewers, even as the troubled award show tried to bounce back from its ... Entertainment
-
India celebrates historic Golden Globe award for best original song ‘Naatu Naatu’The Telugu language film RRR from India won its first Golden Globe as it picked up Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu,’ catchy musical number by ... Entertainment
-
Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters dead at 74Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and ‘80s included “I’m So Excited,” ... Entertainment