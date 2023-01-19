Theme
In this file photo taken on June 22, 2021 US actor Alec Baldwin attends DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City. (AFP)
Manslaughter charge ‘miscarriage of justice,’ actor Alec Baldwin’s attorney says

AFP, Los Angeles
Published: Updated:
The manslaughter charge that Alec Baldwin faces over the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of “Rust” is a “terrible miscarriage of justice,” the actor’s attorney said Thursday, as he vowed to beat the accusation.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said.

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Baldwin was holding the Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget western when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in October 2021.

