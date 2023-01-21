Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, marries long-time girlfriend on 93rd birthday

Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, the second man to land on the moon, has married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday.

The astronaut tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday with his long-time girlfriend Dr. Anca Faur.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” Aldrin said in a Twitter post.

“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

His first marriage was in1954 to Joan Archer lasted until 1974. He has three children, James, Janice and Andrew. Next, he married Beverly Van Zile in 1975, and divorced three years later in 1978.

His third marriage was to Lois Driggs Cannon in 1988. Their divorce was finalized in 2012.

Aldrin was part of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon mission along with commander Neil Armstrong, who was the first person on the moon. He is the last surviving member of the mission.

On the moon, he was photographed by Armstrong saluting the American flag erected on the surface – a photo that led to years of controversy about the moon mission.

Before taking part in the famed mission to space, he served as a fighter pilot with the US Air Force in the Korean War.

He is also famously known within internet circles as the astronaut who punched conspiracy theorist Bart Sibrel while being confronted about the factualness of the moon mission in 2002. No charges were filed against Aldrin.

In honor of Buzz Aldrin's 93rd birthday, here he is punching a moon truther in the face: pic.twitter.com/GfokwczjHi — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) January 20, 2023

