A Turkish rescue team saved a cow that fell in a sewage pit in an operation that took two-hours. (Screengrab)
Turkish authorities rescue cow trapped in sewage pit in two-hour operation

Al Arabiya English
A Turkish rescue team saved a cow that fell in a sewage pit in an operation that took two-hours, according to local media reports.

The owner of the cow appealed for the local authorities’ help after the cow fell in a pit in the Turkish town of Serik in the Antalya province.

The cow was fortunately unhurt but had some difficulty walking after it was rescued, its owner said.

A video on social media showed the cow in the tight pit as the rescue team and members from the local community worked to rescue it using a long rope that was attached to an excavator.

