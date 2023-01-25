Turkish authorities rescue cow trapped in sewage pit in two-hour operation
A Turkish rescue team saved a cow that fell in a sewage pit in an operation that took two-hours, according to local media reports.
The owner of the cow appealed for the local authorities’ help after the cow fell in a pit in the Turkish town of Serik in the Antalya province.
The cow was fortunately unhurt but had some difficulty walking after it was rescued, its owner said.
A video on social media showed the cow in the tight pit as the rescue team and members from the local community worked to rescue it using a long rope that was attached to an excavator.
