MidEast first: Ultra Music Festival comes to Abu Dhabi with Calvin Harris, Afrojack

The first-ever Ultra Music Festival in the Middle East, to be held in Abu Dhabi, will feature top performers from Afrojack and Calvin Harris to ILLENIUM and Skrillex.



Organizers of Ultra Abu Dhabi announced the first phase of headliners in a note to the media on Friday.

Other artists slated to join the festival include Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, KSHMR, NGHTMRE, and Sasha and John Digweed.



Fans can expect two stages, the ‘Ultra Main Stage’ and underground techno and house concept ‘RESISTANCE stage.’



Afrojack was supposed to headline at Ultra Abu Dhabi when it was first announced in 2020, but stood canceled following the COVID-19 outbreak and the restrictions that followed.



To be held at Yas Island’s Etihad Park on March 4 and 5, the inaugural edition of the event has tickets on early bird sale from AED 315 for one day.



A Premium General Experience from AED 680 for two days allows holders access to dedicated entrance gates, toilets, F&B offerings and a lounge area, while a VVIP ticket is yet to go on sale.

Since its debut in Miami in 1999, Ultra Music Festival has grown into an internationally-renowned music festival that features top-tier electronic music acts.



It currently operates under the Ultra Worldwide brand in 29 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Singapore, and South Africa.

