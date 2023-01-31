February birthdays: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to display daily greetings for entire month

People celebrating their birthday in February can head to Downtown Dubai to view daily “happy birthday” messages projected on Burj Khalifa.

Until February 28, the world’s tallest building will be displaying birthday greetings every day, inviting those to celebrate their special day and take pictures with the building illuminating the multi-colored greetings.

The displays are set to take place from 8:45 PM every night and will last for just over three minutes, giving people plenty of time to snap pictures of themselves against the luminous backdrop.

The announcement was made on Burj Khalifa’s Instagram account on Monday in a post that stated: “Your special celebrations are ours too! Celebrate your birthday everyday with Burj Khalifa at 8:45 PM until the end of February.”

The building, known for its colorful light displays and seasonal or occasional greetings, most recently lit up for India’s Republic Day, the Australian National Day, and Chinese Lunar New Year.

People have also used the tallest building to for baby gender reveals, proposals and other personal celebrations.

