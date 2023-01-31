Theme
Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti makes public debut

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English
Published:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ baby daughter Malti made her first public debut in Los Angeles on Monday months after the parents kept their daughter’s face out of the media.

The couple attended an event in Los Angeles where Nick, along with Kevin and Joe Jonas., where they revealed their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Jonas Brothers and Priyanka Chopra react during their star unveiling ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)
The Jonas Brothers and Priyanka Chopra react during their star unveiling ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)

The Jonas brothers performed at the event while Priyanka sat in the first row with her baby daughter Malti Maries, cheering for them.

Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)

Photos of baby Malti have now gone viral on social media.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' wife, and Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wife, pose during the Jonas Brothers' star unveiling ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' wife, and Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wife, pose during the Jonas Brothers' star unveiling ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)

They were sat alongside Joe’s wife and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle. Also in attendance were the brothers’ proud parents and younger brother Franklin Jonas.

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie,” Nick said in his speech, honoring his wife and their one-year-old girl.

Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)

“I can’t wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Priyanka, 40, and Nick, 30, have kept their daughter’s face from the public until the Walk of Fame event. The new parents welcomed their daughter into the world last year via surrogate.

Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Priyanka Chopra holds her and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti, during the ceremony where the Jonas Brothers will unveil their star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2023. (Reuters)

The Indian actress revealed last year that she and Nick chose the route of surrogacy due to “medical complications.”

The couple tied the knot in a Christian and Hindu wedding ceremony in Jodhpur’s Ymaid Bhawan Palace in India on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

