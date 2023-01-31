Shania Twain song: Brad Pitt didn’t mind switch with Ryan Reynolds

Actor Brad Pitt said he is willing to share the limelight with fellow thespian Ryan Reynolds after singer Shania Twain recently switched up the celebrities’ names in her famous ‘That’s don’t impress me much’ song.

The Canadian-born country singer famously said in her 1998 hit “You think you’re something special, you think you’re something else. Okay so you’re Brad Pitt, that’s don’t impress me much.”

But recently Twain changed up the lyrics when she spotted Reynolds during a live performance to say: “Okay so you’re Ryan Reynolds, that’s don’t impress me much.”

During a press junket for Pitt’s latest film Babylon, when asked by a reporter if he thought Reynolds had stolen his thunder, he replied “he didn’t steal it. I think we can share the wealth,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Yeah, Ryan’s a good egg, too,” Pitt added. “He deserves some love.”

Raised in Ontario the singer is famous for a number of other chart hits including Man I feel Like a Woman, From this Moment and Come on Over.

She has also performed duets with Elton John and other famous stars including Billy Currington.

Pitt’s latest film Babylon is currently playing in cinemas and also stars Superman actor Tobey Maguire and Australian actress Margot Robbie. He is also famous for starring in a number of other films including Troy and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where he met his former partner Angelina Jolie.

Like Twain, Reynolds is also Canadian and is famous for films including Deadpool and owning Wrexham football club in the UK.

Brad Pitt action movie ‘Bullet Train’ opens in cinemas