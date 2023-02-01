Riyadh Season’s most prestigious zone, VIA Riyadh, unveiled in private ceremony

VIA Riyadh, one of Riyadh Season’s most luxurious zones, was inaugurated on Tuesday evening in a private ceremony ahead of its official opening in mid-February.









The zone includes the five-star hotel, the St. Regis, designers’ brand stores, a cinema, restaurants, coffee shops, and an international food market.









Fine dining restaurants at the zone include Michelin-star establishments such as Gymkhana, which is “inspired by the elite clubs of India,” and Spago, the restaurant of Austrian-American celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.



The stores opening exclusively at VIA Riyadh include those of American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and world-renowned Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab.



Meanwhile, the cinema consists of seven different private halls that offer various viewing options such as the Tuwaiq hall, which is designed to feel like one is at home but with “state-of-the-art audiovisual technology,” and the Secret Garden which is fitted with top of the range luxury reclining seats.





Distinguished by its Salmani-style design, the construction of VIA Riyadh took 20 months, according to Al Arabiya.



The Salmani architecture is unique for its “aesthetic appeal” with six core values: authenticity, continuity, human-centricity, livability, innovation and sustainability.



It has been carefully planned by King Salman bin Abdulaziz through his direct supervision. Located near the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, the venue is surrounded by green zones that include trees as old as 850 years.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by many officials and media personalities including Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Tourism Minister Ahmed al-Khateeb, Khalid al-Malik, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Journalists Association and Iwai Fumio, Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.



Praising the zone’s design, Alalshikh tweeted a video captioned: “A beautiful masterpiece in our beloved Riyadh… that will [reflect] the status of our precious Kingdom for hundreds of years to come.”



“Glad to attend the inauguration ceremony of VIA Riyadh… which will offer a unique experience [for visitors] in Riyadh,” the tourism minister said on Twitter.



