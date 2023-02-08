Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio dating 19-year-old Israeli model: Report

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has sparked controversy again with his latest rumored girlfriend who was born after blockbuster movie Titanic was released, according to media reports.

The actor is thought to be in a relationship with 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani after pictures emerged of the pair attending a party, UK newspaper the Independent reported on Wednesday, alongside other media.

Neither DiCaprio of Polani have confirmed their relationship.One Twitter user said the star is “using his fame, power to get younger girls,” while another said “it’s concerning that it’s happening consistently.”

Other social media users branded him as “creepy” and a “predator.”

The age gap of the supposed couple means that the model was born at least five years after the Titanic was released.

The 1997 film was directed by James Cameron, also starring Kate Winslet.The 48-year-old actor who was born in Los Angeles has been known to exclusively date women younger than 26 years old.

From 1999 to 2004, he was in a relationship with model Gisele Bündchen which began when she was 18 years old, and he was 24.

He has also been linked to Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, British super model Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Israeli model Bar Refaeli and Camila Morrone.

DiCaprio is famous for starring in a number of films including Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet, The Revenant, Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed.

