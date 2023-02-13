Alicia Keys in AlUla: Superstar to perform again at Maraya venue in Saudi Arabia

Superstar Alicia Keys will perform at the award-winning mirror-clad arts and cultural venue Maraya in Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla on February 24.

The R&B singer will put on a show-stopping performance at Maraya for the second time as part of AlUla Moments’ events calendar.

Keys will take to the stage for an intimate performance, where she will belt out some of her biggest hits, including Fallin’, No One, Girl On Fire, and Empire State of Mind, as well as songs from other albums.

Not only does the artist have a magnificent voice, but she is also renowned for her piano skills. Fans can expect to be treated to a variety of musical medleys as the artist showcases her abilities on the grand piano on the Maraya stage.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur will also host a talk at AlUla on February 25 entitled “Women to Women.”

Alicia Keys is a familiar face in AlUla, having previously performed at the Maraya concert hall in 2022.

During her visit she also participated in the “Women to Women” town hall-style event, where Saudi women and attendees from diverse backgrounds spoke up, expressed opinions, asked questions, and shared knowledge. The event was hosted by Good Intentions, a Saudi-based creative consultancy company, aimed at amplifying women’s voices in the Kingdom.

With her unique voice, empowering messages, and commitment to women’s empowerment and community outreach, Keys continues to make a lasting impact on the people of AlUla.

