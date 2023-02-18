International music festival Elrow XXL makes Middle East debut in Dubai

International music festival Elrow XXL is making its Middle East debut in Dubai with an impressive line-up of DJS including Armand Van Helden, Idris Elba, Sam Devine, and Sonny Fodera.

The event – which began on Friday and ends on Saturday– will welcome over 10,000 people at D3 Dubai Design District, where they can dance the night away in front of the colorful El Traingulo de las Rowmudas stage with the Dubai canal and city as the backdrop.

Doors open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the event ending at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

General admission tickets to the event are still available and can be purchased online for AED 450 ($122.51).

After hosting festivals across 34 countries and 84 cities, Elrow XXL will be bringing its festivities to Dubai for the first time with this weekend show.

The festival is promising a two-night event like no other with over-the-top decorations, pulsating rhythms, confetti, and performing dancers.

The UAE is set to welcome another festival in March as well with the Ultra Music Festival taking place in Abu Dhabi.

