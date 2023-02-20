Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
File Photo: Actor Tom Sizemore attends the premiere of the film The Expendables 3 in Los Angeles August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo
Actor Tom Sizemore attends the premiere of the film The Expendables 3 in Los Angeles August 11, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

Actor Tom Sizemore in ‘critical condition’ after suffering brain aneurysm

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down,” has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation,” the 61-year-old actor’s manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognized for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks’ side in 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan,” and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s “Black Hawk Down.”

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in “Witness Protection.”

Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. A 2007 documentary series, “Shooting Sizemore,” chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use.

The actor has been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession multiple times in recent years.

Read more:

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family says

Law & Order actor, stand-up comic Richard Belzer dead at 78

Japanese manga artist Leiji Matsumoto dies at 85

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size