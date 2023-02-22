Indian comic, TV personality Subi Suresh passes away at 41

Indian TV actor Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday after suffering from liver problems.



The 41-year-old comedian was admitted to a hospital in the south Indian state of Kerala where she was undergoing treatment, according to an Indian Express report.

She was reportedly in the ICU at a private hospital in Kochi and due for a liver transplant surgery.



“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. See you all again... Thanks,” a message posted by an admin on her social media read following reports of her death.



Various prominent actors in the Indian film industry took to social media in remembrance of Suresh.



Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “Absolutely shocked to hear about Subi Suresh. Soo young and so much left to do. A real loss to the Malayalam film fraternity. Praying for her family and friends to cope through this difficult time.”

Absolutely shocked to hear about Subi Suresh. Soo young and so much left to do. A real loss to the Malayalam film fraternity. Praying for her family and friends to cope through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/gi7rju1ju4 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) February 22, 2023





Shwetha Menon wrote: “SHOCKING.... SOMETIMES GOODBYES ARE DIFFICULT TO SAY ....KEEP SPREADING POSITIVE YOU WERE EVER YOU ARE SUBIIIII.”



Other actors including Mamooty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and Asif Ali, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also sent their condolences.



Suresh made a name in the industry with her comic timing and quick wit, the Indian Express reported. Her career began as a dancer and mimicry artist with Cochin Kalabhavan. She was seen in several comedy TV shows, including the popular parody series Cinemala on Asianet.



Suresh is survived by her parents and brother.

