Britney Spears sparks concern after using fake Aussie accent in erratic video

American pop singer Britney Spears sparked concern after uploading a video of herself speaking in an Australian accent and manically displaying a trio of dresses she supposedly received.

The 41-year-old musician then proceeded to stop dancing and telling her viewers to not contact the authorities if she deleted her Instagram account.

“So, guys, I just want you to know, if I shutdown my Instagram do not call the cops,” she said in the video.

She continued explaining the origins of her dresses: “Ok, great news. Ok, so last week guys I made a dress. I was really proud. [It had] a diamond panel, a zip in the back [and] a girlfriend helped me sew it.”

“I can't believe it. I am just saying. Hey now, so proud! I didn't even have to make it myself,” she said excitedly. “Thank you company for sending me this dress. Thank you,” she said, not referring to any particular brand.

She then told viewers to not “be a rollercoaster,” which once again, was left up for interpretation. She then runs in and out of the video frame twice while holding the dress.

Spears captioned the Instagram video: “Stay humble out there, y’all !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps.”

A report surfaced last week from TMZ that claimed the singer's friends and family staged a failed intervention due to, ‘concerns she would die’ amid alleged mental health struggles, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

After a manic episode at a restaurant in January this year, the singer has allegedly turned “combative and chaotic,” according to the same report.

“The intervention was supposed to take place at her house last Tuesday, with her husband, manager, doctors and an interventionist, as she was set to receive medical treatment and psychological counseling for two months,” the report said, adding that it failed as Spears came to be aware of the secret plan.

