Video: Fans help Lewis Capaldi finish performance after Tourette’s flare up
In a heartwarming video, fans of Lewis Capaldi leapt in to help the singer finish his performance when he experienced a flare-up of Tourette’s Syndrome (TS) on stage.
The video, which was taken during a concert in Berlin on February 16, has since gone viral on social media with hundreds praising the display of kindness.
February 23, 2023
The 26-year-old was in the middle of performing one of his biggest hits, ‘Someone You Loved,’ when he began twitching uncontrollably.
Tourette’s Syndrome is a condition that causes people to have “tics,” which are sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly.
When fans noticed that the Scottish singer was experiencing tics and could not finish his performance, they immediately stepped in and belted out the lyrics of his song.
Capaldi first revealed he has TS in September on an Instagram Live, saying “I’ve always had it, apparently.”
“The worst thing about it is when I’m excited, I get it, when I’m stressed, I get it, when I’m happy I get it. It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable ... but it comes and goes.”
