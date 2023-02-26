Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Kevin Hart performs at the Mohammed Abdo Arena theater in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 25, 2023. (Instagram)
Kevin Hart performs at the Mohammed Abdo Arena theater in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 25, 2023. (Instagram)

Comedian Kevin Hart performs his first show in Saudi Arabia

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Superstar comedian Kevin Hart performed his first show in Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening, at Riyadh’s Mohammed Abdo Arena.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The diminutive funnyman was in the Saudi capital as part of a Middle East tour which included shows in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

It was part of Hart’s Reality Check world tour and was held in the capital’s Boulevard Riyadh City.

Tickets started at $32.65 (122 riyals) and went all the way up to $2025 (7,564 riyals).

The Jumanji star recently canceled an appearance in Cairo which R Productions, who were organizing the Egypt portion of the tour, said was due to “local logistical issues.”

However, the cancelation came amid controversy on social media over a quotation attributed to Hart suggesting that he believed ancient Egyptian rulers were black Africans.

The quotation was published by several regional news outlets and attributed to a past interview. However, the exact source of the quotation is unclear.

Read more:

Law & Order actor, stand-up comic Richard Belzer dead at 78

Indian comic, TV personality Subi Suresh passes away at 41

Rihanna announces second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime performance

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size