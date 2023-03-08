MDLBEAST Records to globally represent Saudi female DJ Cosmicat

MDLBEAST Records, the music entertainment company behind the largest music festival in the Middle East, will be globally representing Saudi DJ and Producer Cosmicat.

MDLBEAST Records on Wednesday announced it has signed a worldwide representation deal with the artist, who is set to make her United States debut at Ultra Miami on March 25, 2023.

Cosmicat made her first major appearance at MDLBEAST’s inaugural festival SOUNDSTORM in Saudi Arabia in 2019, performing for a crowd of thousands.

Since then, she has been a headliner at music events across the MENA region and globally, including Exit Festival, Tomorrowland, and Boiler Room as well other major global festivals and platforms.

In a statement, MDLBEAST Records said it aims to represent the next generation of both Saudi and global artists, locally, regionally, and abroad.

Cosmicat – whose real name is Nouf Sufyani – is known for blending elements of Pop, R&B, and Hip-Hop to create her unique sound.

“I am so grateful to MDLBEAST Records for this opportunity to partner and grow together. As a Saudi label with global ambitions, my music and their vision are very much aligned,” she said.

“I can’t wait to show Miami—and the world—what we are able to do.”

Cosmicat grew up in Jeddah at a time when musical events and public performances were considered taboo and a career as a musician was almost impossible to pursue.

She started DJing in her bedroom, using online tutorials and her innate understanding of music to write, vocalize, and produce her first tracks.

With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms and mission to develop the entertainment industry in recent years, she has since gone on to share stages with some of the industry’s biggest names, including R3HAB, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Solomun, Peggy Gou, and Jamie Jones.

The artist began to cement herself as a genre-spanning music producer in 2020 when she collaborated with French Electronic Producer Yann Dulché to release her first official single “Dilemma.”

Her subsequent release “Toxic Romance” made an immediate impact, followed by two other singles “Mashawear” and “Yalla.”

On February 2, 2023, Cosmicat released her EP “Ascension.”

