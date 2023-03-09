Israeli actor Chaim Topol dies at age 87: President’s office

Israeli actor Chaim Topol, best known for his role as Tevye in the 1971 classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87 in Israel, a statement from the president’s office said on Thursday.
The Israeli president described Topol as a “gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and especially entered deep into our hearts.”
Topol received a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Film Comic or Musical for his role as the lead, Tevye, in Fiddler on the Roof and was nominated for an Oscar that same year, according to data from the Haifa University.
