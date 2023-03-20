Oprah shares ‘must-see’ moments from Jordan trip

US icon Oprah Winfrey shared pictures online from her trip to Jordan, urging her followers to add the historic Middle East nation to their “must-see list” of destinations.
In an Instagram post, Winfrey shared pictures of herself riding a camel outside the Treasure in one of the Petra’s most famous sites and posing with her friends.
Winfrey captioned the photos, saying: “Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience! We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones.”
“So much history there in the “Rose City,” voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already!”
Her best friend Gayle King was also spotted in the Jordanian capital of Amman. The TV personality shared a picture of herself reading a book in a market in the city.
