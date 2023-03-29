Apple enlists K-Pop girl band in Samsung’s home turf of Korea
Apple Inc. has enlisted K-pop girl band NewJeans to woo users in South Korea — the home ground of arch-rival Samsung Electronics Co. — as the world’s most valuable company bets on a post-Covid global rebound in spending.
The iPhone maker is opening its fifth store in the center of Seoul’s posh Gangnam district, with local media reporting plans to open a sixth this year. Seoul would then have more Apple Stores than in iPhone-loving Tokyo.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a rare promotional event on Wednesday, Apple set up a pop-up studio inside the new store, where visitors could listen to an exclusive spatial audio recording of NewJeans’s hit song OMG, which approaches 360-degree sound by adjusting the music to the movement of a device.
Apple is ramping up the offensive in Asia’s key growth markets. Earlier this month, the Cupertino, California-based company launched Apple Pay in South Korea, about a decade after releasing the service in the US. It’s also hiring employees to staff what might become Apple’s first stores in Malaysia, and has plans to set up its own retail outlets in India.
Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook also visited an Apple store in Beijing with other executives before attending a high-profile business forum in the Chinese capital last Saturday.
Apple now has a retail team of nearly 800 on the ground in South Korea, according to Patrick Schuerpf, director of Apple’s retail business in Asia.
Apple’s use of the K-pop band, backed by Hybe Co.’s label ADOR, is part of a playbook often employed by Samsung — which has a BTS edition smartphone — and Hyundai Motor Co., as well as luxury fashion brands Chanel and Dior. Such artist collaborations often go viral online and fuel demand from loyal fans.
Read more: Apple to begin making in-house screens next year in shift away from Samsung
-
Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao meets Apple CEO Tim CookChinese commerce minister Wang Wentao met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday and exchanged views on the company’s development in China, the commerce ... Technology
-
Apple CEO praises China’s innovation, long history of cooperation on Beijing visitApple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday used his first public remarks on his visit to China to praise the country for its rapid innovation and its long ties ... World News
-
Apple supplier in India begins shipping AirPods components to China, VietnamA key Apple Inc. supplier has begun making components for AirPods in India, marking a significant step in the US tech giant’s push to expand ... Technology
-
Apple targets raising iPhone production share in India to up to 25 pct: MinisterApple Inc wants India to account for up to 25 percent of itsproduction from about 5 percent-7 percent now, the trade minister told a conference on ... Technology
-
Apple to begin making in-house screens next year in shift away from SamsungApple Inc. is planning to start using its own custom displays in mobile devices as early as 2024, an effort to reduce its reliance on technology ... Technology