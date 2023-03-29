MBC ANIME to bring anime, manga to the Middle East amid growing popularity

MBC GROUP, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest and leading media company, has launched MBC ANIME, a new hub dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the region.

MBC ANIME will commission, produce, and invest in a series of anime titles in a venture led by renowned anime and manga expert, Stu Levy, who is also the founder and CEO of leading international anime and manga distributor and publisher TOKYOPOP.

Often aimed at adults, anime refers to the wide range of Japanese animation that reflects multiple genres and features a distinctly recognisable visual aesthetic and storytelling approach.

“Anime and manga are incredibly popular in the Middle East and North Africa, with Saudi Arabia being the leader in terms of viewership in the region. In recent years, there has been a huge increase in events and activities related to this art form,” CEO of MBC Group Sam Barnett said.

“We are thrilled to announce that Stu Levy has joined us to head up MBC ANIME. Stu is a renowned figure in the anime industry, known for his expertise in distribution, licensing, and publishing. We’re very excited about the prospects for this cooperation,” he added.

Over the next several years, MBC GROUP said it will be investing heavily in the venture to expand further.

During the first investment period, MBC ANIME will forge cooperations with key anime studios in Japan, supporting and investing in numerous projects.

“Having worked with the talented team at MBC GROUP over the past couple of years, I’ve been impressed by their licensing approach and dedication to the space. Their commitment to not only anime but building long-term relationships in Japan made me confident of the real potential for exciting growth opportunities working together,” TOKYOPOP CEO Levy said.

