Bill Gates shares first picture with granddaughter

Microsoft founder Bill Gates gushed over his granddaughter in a first picture shared by the billionaire on Instagram.



“I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” Gates captioned the picture that he posted three days go, showing Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar’s baby in his arms, as he touches her tiny fingers.





Gates’ daughter, Jennifer, and Nassar announced in March that they have welcomed their first child.





The couple got married in October 2021 in a private ceremony held at Gates’ horse farm in North Salem, New York.



Jennifer, 26, is a medical student, while Nassar is a professional equestrian.





Jennifer’s mother and Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, also shared a sweet picture with her granddaughter. “There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild. It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age,” she said in the photo caption. “Now she has a baby of her own—and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents.”



