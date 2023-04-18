Bringing local stories to global audiences through a range of content formats

At The Plot Pictures -- the UAE’s first independent motion films studio -- the focus is to develop original Intellectual property (IP) and honing hyperlocal stories for an international audience, providing a global distribution platform from within the MENAT region.

Founded by Pratixa Kanojia and Manasvi Gosalia, it is an independent narrative studio based in the UAE, specializing in developing, producing, and distributing scripted and non-scripted long-form content, including independent films, TV series, Web series, and feature films.

Officially launched as the first independent film studio in the GCC and MENAT region last month, The Plot Pictures have invited screenwriters, filmmakers, and storytellers to pitch their ideas. It aims to bridge the gap between critical hyperlocal stories and global audiences.

The platform strives to create stories that represent the region through its language and settings by developing, financing, producing, and distributing its content to leading OTT platforms, studio networks, streaming services, and TV networks worldwide.

The selected projects will be evaluated and assessed by a development team and a group of collaborators to prepare the story for production and execution. Currently, The Plot Pictures has four new projects in development from KSA, Taiwan, India, and the UAE.

Pratixa Kanojia, Co-Founder & Producer of The Plot Pictures, spoke to Al Arabiya English, on the studio, organizational structure, and distribution modes. “We aim to bring out the most authentic homegrown stories and provide the local talents with a platform to share their unique voices and introduce them to the international fora.”

"Besides creating new IPs, we at The Plot Pictures support filmmakers in the region through our line production experts who can service any production to create a wide range of films to Hollywood action features,” she added.

With more than 15 years of experience in film, commercial and longform content production, Kanojia is an award-winning producer. Having led the integrated production teams at Craft MENA and Dejavu Dubai, she has played a leading role in establishing high-performing creative production units that have received international accolades at festivals like Cannes, LIA, the New York Festival, D & AD, the One Show, and many others.

She is also a member of the UAE production forum that works closely with the Film Commissions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to bring international talent, facilities, and best practices into the region’s production industry.

With The Plot Pictures, Pratixa has taken her passion for innovation a notch higher, by setting up this exclusive entity to create original content for various digital platforms which can transcend geographical boundaries and reach larger audiences.

Manasvi Gosalia started his journey in Post-Production and in 2007, at the age of 23, he started his own production house, Dejavu in Dubai. Fourteen years later and he has turned it in to one of the very best in the region with offices in Dubai, Beirut, Mumbai and most recently in Saudi Arabia.



Gosalia is driven by his passion for creativity and everything film. This has resulted in him working with all the top network agencies across the region over the years and on some of the best international and regional brands.

Extensive production network

The Plot Pictures is part of a conglomerate that operates 11 niche format-based production teams. Each of these specializes in finding talent across departments, from creative to production to post. “We also have highly experienced external partners who help bring ideas to life, no matter what the nature and scope of the project are,” says Kanojia.

Across its extensive production network, The Plot Pictures leverages production incentives offered across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Georgia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Southeast Asia, and North Africa to deliver optimal budgets for projects of any scale.

What are the kind of stories that you are hoping to unearth from the MENAT region? “We are always on the lookout for unique narratives, obviously. However, the region is a hotbed of wonderful docudramas, thrillers, and sports dramas, especially when you consider the current geo-political landscape in mind. We are also constantly looking for women-centric stories based on the now, which capture the times we live in and offer a fresh perspective on cultural truths. They also need to be regionally authentic. For example, if it’s a story set in Saudi Arabia, it must have the right mix of culture, community, and ethnicity that reflect the nuances of Saudi life specifically. Because these are the ingredients that make any story relatable?”

For The Plot Pictures, story-telling and feature films is not a new development because its parent company Dejavu had produced a feature film in 2019 with Oscar-nominee Barkhad Abdi. It was a fully homegrown movie, entirely developed and produced in the UAE, for a global audience.

“So, taking this step with The Plot Pictures is only natural,” says Kanojia. “The key to any piece of cinema is that it should have a unique voice and perspective. It must stir certain emotions in the audience. When you back it up with knowledge of what makes the local industry tick, the culture, and the fast-paced changes the industry has undergone over the past two decades, you get stories that are true and meaningful, which is where our sole focus lies.”

‘The Plot Pictures’ as part of Dejavu network has multiple roles. Kanojia considers that an exclusive advantage. “At its very core, The Plot Pictures is the only entity in the network that uniquely focuses on long format content and making films for the big screen. Past development stages, we become the production studio for filmmakers who are not part of the Dejavu network. Whereas for the 11 format-based production teams within Dejavu, we serve as Line Producers for their projects.”

Funding

Regarding the funding modes, The Plot Pictures does not profess to have a one-glove-fits-all approach. Each project has its own needs, so the funding is decided based on the nature of the project itself. “We first consider who the target audience is across markets,” says Kanojia.

Based on that, “we create a funding plan with co-producers, equity partners, investment banks, public and private film funds, and sales agents who are keen to develop the project. In the case of TV series, we work directly with TV networks and streaming platforms to ensure that the script is brought to life and gets as wide a release as possible.”

On the four new projects that they are engaged in from KSA, Taiwan, India, and the UAE, the CEO of The Plot Pictures says:”We will be releasing their names in due time. But to give you an overview, the Taiwanese project is an independent film due for release next summer, the projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are under development, and the Indian project has completed filming and is ready for acquisition on platforms. The UAE project is currently under development.”

Since films and TV series from Hollywood and in Arab and Indian languages have been successfully produced in the UAE, a sceptic would think “what makes the offering from The Plot Pictures different?”

“To begin with, we are not just a production house, says Kanojia, “but more so GCC’s first independent narrative film studio that develops, produces and homes original content. In the past, the wider MENA region has only seen adaptations or Hollywood-inspired stories, which haven’t been successfully distributed or haven’t found the audiences they were made for. The difference we bring to the table is that we ensure the creation of hyperlocal stories and help them find the right platforms. This has never been done before in the region. Yes, we have seen this happen in Egypt and Beirut for instance, but very little attention was paid to the GCC. The Plot Pictures intends to focus on that.”

