Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Actor Daniel Radcliffe arrives with girlfriend Erin Darke for the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)
Actor Daniel Radcliffe arrives with girlfriend Erin Darke for the American Theatre Wing's 68th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British actor Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his first child with his long-term partner Erin Darke.

A representative of the Harry Potter star confirmed the birth without providing information on the baby’s sex or birth date.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Radcliffe and Darke were spotted pushing a pram in New York on Tuesday in photographs that have since been circulating online.

The couple has been together for over a decade after meeting on the set of the film ‘Kill Your Darlings’ in 2012.

Radcliffe rose to fame from a young age when he starred as the main character in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001.

He went on to play the role of Harry Potter in all eight films based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books.

Read more:

US actress Lindsay Lohan pregnant with first child

Bill Gates shares first picture with granddaughter

Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer and husband Nayel Nassar announce birth of first child

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size