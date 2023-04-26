Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child

British actor Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his first child with his long-term partner Erin Darke.

A representative of the Harry Potter star confirmed the birth without providing information on the baby’s sex or birth date.

Radcliffe and Darke were spotted pushing a pram in New York on Tuesday in photographs that have since been circulating online.

The couple has been together for over a decade after meeting on the set of the film ‘Kill Your Darlings’ in 2012.

Radcliffe rose to fame from a young age when he starred as the main character in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001.

He went on to play the role of Harry Potter in all eight films based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books.

