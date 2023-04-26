Sharjah to host its first-ever Animation Conference on May 3

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is all set to launch the first-ever Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) in the cultural hub of Sharjah. The conference will take place from May 3-5 at the Sharjah Expo Centre and will bring together a diverse range of award-winning animation producers and notable publishers from around the world for a series of closed-door meetings.



The exclusive meetings will tackle a range of pertinent topics and are designed to educate publishers on the world of selling rights for books and illustrated works to animation production houses, including intellectual property (IP), production and distribution rights, the evaluation of potential deals, and the negotiation of licence terms. Attendees will be able to tap into the wealth of knowledge and resources on offer, to cultivate successful collaborations and partnerships with animation producers. They will also be able to promote their books and titles to newer and greater heights.



The conference has curated a stellar lineup of international producers who have made notable achievements throughout their careers and will give publishers unique insight into expanding their products to new markets and formats.



Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, said, “SBA is organizing this first-of-its-kind conference and spearheading a pioneering effort in the region, in line with the objectives to seek to support publishers as well as further enhance their relations with animation industry leaders and producers worldwide. We aim to propel innovation and creativity in this sector, promote positive change in visual content production and elevate this creative industry to new and exciting levels. The event exemplifies the vision of Sharjah and SBA to elevate the children’s book illustration sector and animation production in the UAE and the Arab world.”

