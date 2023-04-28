Andrew Tate refuses medical treatment after intense allergic reaction: Reports

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is refusing medical treatment after suffering from an unexplained allergic reaction in his home, according to media reports.

In now deleted tweets, the British-American social media personality shared pictures of his swollen face and blemished body as well as a video where he is struggling to breathe.

“Face swollen. Blood pressure is through the roof. Skins on fire. Hard to breathe. Some sort of severe reaction or poison. Only had coffee and water so far today. All appeared in the last 5mins,” he said.

Andrew Tate currently has a severe allergic reaction or has been poisoned.



In another deleted tweet, a representative of Tate’s said the influencer is not allergic to anything and “has only had water and coffee today,” adding that “either an insect bite or some matrix attack insanity in his bottled water. He’s refusing doctors and is focusing on tea and breathing. Will keep you all updated.”

No further updates have been provided since.

Romanian prosecutors said on Tuesday they are investigating online personality Tristan Tate on an additional charge of inciting others to violence in a case in which he and his more famous brother Andrew are accused of sexually exploiting women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they have denied.

Tate, who has been based mainly in Romania since 2017, is an online influencer and self-described misogynist who has built up a following of millions of fans, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image.

With Reuters

