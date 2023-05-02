Met Gala 2023: The best and worst dressed at fashion’s most anticipated event

The annual Met Gala saw some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion come together to push the boundaries of traditional red-carpet fashion on Monday.

This year’s theme centered on Karl Lagerfeld, the late German designer best known for his work as creative director of Chanel.

As celebrities try to push the boundaries of traditional red-carpet fashion, the industry’s biggest night often sees some of the most elegant outfits showcased, as well as some of the most questionable ensembles.

Here’s Al Arabiya English’s list of the best and worst dressed of the night:

The best dressed:

1. Dua Lipa

Pop singer Dua Lipa dazzled in a stunning Chanel gown and over $10 million worth of diamonds.

2. Lizzo

The “Special” singer walked the carpet in a pearl-clad black dress, bringing her own retro twist to the elegant ensemble.

3. Jenna Ortega

The “Wednesday” actress turned heads in her Thom Browne dress that seemed to be inspired by goth, flamenco, and Mexican designs.

4. Bad Bunny

The internationally renowned star showed up in a tweed off-white, backless suit and a flowing roses-shaped cape.

5. Doja Cat

Making her first Met Gala debut, Doja Cat by far had the most talked about outfit of the night, earning her a spot in the best dressed list. The singer channeled Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette with a hand-beaded silver gown that featured a face-framing hood along with cat ears.

Worst dressed:

1. Jared Letto

The popular actor also wanted to pay homage to Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, but unfortunately, he missed the mark with his enormous blue-eyed Burmese cat mascot that made it seem he was trying too hard to step outside the box.

2. Kylie Jenner

On any other night, Kylie Jenner’s custom-made red gown would have turned heads. But at one of fashion’s most anticipated nights, the reality star’s outfit was too basic in comparison to other ensembles.

3. Suki Waterhouse

British model Suki Waterhouse looked flushed out in her sheer floral dress as she walked the red carpet with her actor boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

4. Marion Cotillard

French actress Marion Cotillard barely made an impression with her short silver-sequined Chanel dress which may have been a better fit for a less-extravagant red-carpet event.

5. Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde’s Met Gala outfit made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress showed up in the white-version of a Chloe dress also worn by Vogue China’s editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang. Unfortunately for Wilde, Zhang wore it better.

