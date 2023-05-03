Theme
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, March 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Actor Kevin Costner, wife divorce after 19 years together

The Associated Press, Los Angeles 
Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner's publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy winning star of TV's “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves,” “The Bodyguard” and “Bull Durham.”

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

