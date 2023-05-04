Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Dune: Part Two movie poster. (Twitter)
Dune: Part Two movie poster. (Twitter)

‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer takes us back to Abu Dhabi’s desert

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The full trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ starring Timothee Chamalet and Zendaya, was released on Wednesday, featuring the vast deserts of Abu Dhabi.

In the newly released clip on YouTube, Paul Atreides (played by Chalamet) and Chani (played by Zendaya) are seen sitting on sand dunes outside the UAE capital. The trailer also includes the debut of Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sequel of the Oscar award-winning film began filming in July 2022, with several scenes shot in Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Italy, and Budapest.

‘Dune: Part Two’ follows Paul Atreides’ rise to power as he seeks revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

The upcoming film will be released later this year in movie theaters across the world.

Read more:

Bringing local stories to global audiences through a range of content formats

Abu Dhabi targets 24 mln visitors by 2023, following tourist surge last year

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 5 years with new da Vinci masterpiece, John Legend performance

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size