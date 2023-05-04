MBC launches new reality adventure show in Saudi Arabia’s Neom

MBC Group announced the launch of “Ard al-Million” – or “Million Dollar Land” – a new reality adventure TV show filmed in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Neom that will see 100 participants from across the Arab world compete for the chance to win a $1 million grand prize.

The TV show – produced in partnership with Blue Engine Studios and based on the international Dutch-founded original, “Million Dollar Island” – will air every Wednesday night, from May 3, on MBC1 and MBC IRAQ. It can also be streamed on Shahid.

“Ard al-Million” will be presented by Saudi actor and host Mohamed El Shehri.

The participants will need to survive for 40 days in the middle of the Kingdom’s vast deserts in a game that will test alliances, close friendships, and their ability to take on mental and physical challenges.

Upon arrival, each contestant will be given a numbered bracelet worth $10,000 and put into groups so the group is in possession of 100 bracelets worth $1 million in total.

While in Neom, contestants will be able to gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but if they are eliminated for any reason, they will not be able take any of the money they have made so far.

“The program’s idea is unique, revolving around competitions lasting for 40 days in total. The participants will live together through the good times and the bad,” the show’s producer, Hussein Jaber, said.

“But with the goal being to collect the largest possible number of bracelets, contestants will not only have to compete smartly, but also forge the right friendships in the process. They all want to be able to walk away with that $1 million total in the end,” he added.

“But part of the thrill lies in the competition’s unpredictability, since only those who choose to leave the competition are the ones who get to offer their bracelet to another competitor. So, friendships forged might not necessarily pay off!”

